Brooklyn Museum Returns Artifacts to Costa Rica Hundreds of Years After Being Stolen From Country
Costa Rica is finally able to showcase some of their ancient artifacts to the public now that they have been returned by the New York museum.
After being stolen from Costa Rico hundreds of years ago, a collection of artifacts has finally been returned to the country.
Antiquities from a collection of over 1,300 pieces, including an unfinished tombstone and ancient tools to process corn, have been returned to Costa Rica from the Brooklyn Museum — some over 2,000 years old.
This particular infraction is said to have been at the hands of American tycoon Minor Keith.
Historians say that he brought in stolen artifacts in the 19th or 20th century while a railroad was being built.
Customs in Costa Rica took a couple of months to release the items, and they are now on display.
