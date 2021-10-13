Bride Says Cancelled Southwest Flights Prevented Her Whole Family From Attending Wedding

If you've been trying to get anywhere on Southwest Airlines, flights have been delayed for nearly a week. The airline is blaming weather and staff shortages, but whatever the reason, the result is cancelled flights and dashed plans.

One bride said those cancellations ruined her wedding outside Las Vegas.

“I had to get married without a single member of my family present, and that was really upsetting and that’s just something I can never get back,” Kimberly Romano told Inside Edition through tears.

One after another, flights for Kimberly and her husband Kyle’s family and friends were cancelled.

Then, worst of all, her parents' flight out of Chicago was cancelled. They drove 92 miles to Milwaukee, but when they got there, their rebooked flight was also cancelled.

“My heart was shattered when I got the notification that that flight had been cancelled as well,” Romano said.

“It was really important for me to have my dad walk me down the aisle. Luckily, our best man walked me down the aisle so I didn't have to walk by myself. But it was very heartbreaking,” Romano said.

The wedding couldn't be delayed. Her mom watched the ceremony via FaceTime, as she wiped away tears from 1,700 miles away.

Her sisters say they tried everything they could to be there.

“It's heartbreaking for us, heartbreaking for her, so completely devastated,” Lisa Romano said.

“I want the truth as to what was going on and why they ruined so many occasions — not just for us, but for so many other people,” Renee Romano said.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Southwest Airlines went on “Good Morning America” Tuesday to apologize for all the disruption.

“Of course I want to apologize to all of our customers. This is not what we want, but unfortunately it just takes a couple days to get things back on track,” Gary Kelly said.

