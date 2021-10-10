A wedding ring lost last year at a Hawaii cliff diving spot has finally been returned to its owner — all thanks to the power of social media.

Ryan Priest told Inside Edition he found the ring while climbing out of the ocean onto rocks.

“I noticed there was a small gold ring that was hidden in the lava rock,” Priest said.

Ryan and his wife Corinne, who are Hawaii-based photographers, posted a TikTok video about the remarkable discovery.

They didn’t hear anything for over a year, until the video found its way through social media and was viewed by Alexis Jordan-Ames.

“I was just like, ‘Oh my god, someone found the ring,’” Alexis said.

Her and her husband, CJ, had gone diving in 2020 on that same cliff to celebrate their wedding anniversary with a photoshoot.

“We were going on a one-year anniversary photoshoot. As soon as I went to go climb up out of the water — it’s very rocky — and I grabbed a rock just right and it popped my ring right off my finger. I was heartbroken,” CJ said.

“I was very sad. It took me a long time to save up for his beautiful ring,” Alexis said.

After Alexis saw the video, they all met on the beach to surprise CJ with his lost ring.

“We just still can't believe that we were able to find the owners a year later,” Corinne said.

Related Stories