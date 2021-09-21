Oregon Man Surprises Wife With Long-Lost Wedding Tape at Private Movie Screening | Inside Edition

Oregon Man Surprises Wife With Long-Lost Wedding Tape at Private Movie Screening

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:14 AM PDT, September 21, 2021

The footage was discovered in a box of old tapes at the couple's church.

Kayla and Drew Gottfried were celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary with a very special private screening at their local movie theatre in Eugene, Oregon. Kayla thought her husband had arranged for her to watch a favorite movie — “Top Gun” or “Galaxy Quest.”

But when the lights dimmed, what came on the big screen was their wedding video, which she thought had been lost for all these years.

Kayla sat there in tears, watching her ceremony from 2007, as she and Drew exchanged vows under a beautiful gazebo in front of 300 friends and family.

“As soon as the gazebo popped up, I knew this is our wedding. These are our wedding videos,” Kayla said.

So how did their long-lost wedding video re-appear?

It was in a box of old tapes stored at their church and discovered by chance by the church's creative director, James D’anna.

“We had this old box of tapes and I just dug through here, playing things, popped it in the recorder and there was Drew and Kayla,” D’anna said.

Now the couple have memories of their wedding day — never to be misplaced again.

Related Stories

$25,000 Grandma Lost When Her Grandkids Accidentally Threw Envelope Out Is Found by Waste Collection Crew
Lost Dress Worn by July Garland in 'The Wizard of Oz' Found at University
Woman Reunited With Wallet She Lost at a Movie Theatre in 1975
Florida Woman Searches for Family of Lost Purple Heart Medal RecipientNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
1

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park

Crime
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
2

Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding

News
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
3

Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive

Crime
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
4

Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule

Investigative
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
5

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death

Entertainment
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
6

Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows

Crime