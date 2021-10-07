Bride Walked Down the Aisle by Father of Her Organ Donor Who Died Before Her Own Wedding

A beautiful bride ready for her big day was escorted her into her wedding by the father of her organ donor in an emotional moment caught on camera.

Five years ago, Daniel Donnelly's daughter Heather lost her life in a car accident. Heather was an organ donor, and thanks to her selfless spirit, Diana Donnarumma received a life-saving small and large intestine transplant.

"They said, we have found your perfect match," Donna said of the moment she learned she would receive the transplant.

Diana reached out to her organ donor's father to thank him for the gift of life. When she did, she learned that Heather had died just before her own wedding. Daniel never had a chance to walk her down the aisle. That's when Diana asked him to be a very special part of her wedding.

And that's how Daniel came to be at Diana's side on the day of her wedding.

Heather was also there in spirit, as her framed photo was placed in a position of honor.

After walking her down part of the aisle, Daniel shared a hug with Diana and Diana's father, who then took over and completed the walk down the aisle.

