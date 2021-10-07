Bride Walked Down the Aisle by Father of Her Organ Donor Who Died Before Her Own Wedding | Inside Edition

Bride Walked Down the Aisle by Father of Her Organ Donor Who Died Before Her Own Wedding

Inspirational
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:41 AM PDT, October 7, 2021

Five years ago, Daniel Donnelly's daughter Heather lost her life in a car accident. Heather was an organ donor, and thanks to her selfless spirit, Diana Donnarumma received a life-saving small and large intestine transplant. 

A beautiful bride ready for her big day was escorted her into her wedding by the father of her organ donor in an emotional moment caught on camera. 

Five years ago, Daniel Donnelly's daughter Heather lost her life in a car accident. Heather was an organ donor, and thanks to her selfless spirit, Diana Donnarumma received a life-saving small and large intestine transplant. 

"They said, we have found your perfect match," Donna said of the moment she learned she would receive the transplant.

Diana reached out to her organ donor's father to thank him for the gift of life. When she did, she learned that Heather had died just before her own wedding. Daniel never had a chance to walk her down the aisle. That's when Diana asked him to be a very special part of her wedding. 

And that's how Daniel came to be at Diana's side on the day of her wedding. 

Heather was also there in spirit, as her framed photo was placed in a position of honor. 

After walking her down part of the aisle, Daniel shared a hug with Diana and Diana's father, who then took over and completed the walk down the aisle.

Related Stories

Bride and Groom Play Bucs-Patriots Game at Their Wedding So Guests Wouldn't Miss Tom Brady's Return
Bride and Groom Say 'I Do' Atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia in Wedding 21,125 Feet Above Sea Level
Oregon Newlyweds Stayed in Wedding Attire for Days as They Took a West Coast Honeymoon
Husband Surprises Wife With Theater Screening of Lost Wedding VideoInspirational

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife Says
Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife Says
1

Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife Says

Crime
Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down Road
Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down Road
2

Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down Road

Heroes
Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones Say
Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones Say
3

Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones Say

News
4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian Village
4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian Village
4

4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian Village

Human Interest
Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve Mystery
Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve Mystery
5

Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve Mystery

Offbeat