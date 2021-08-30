Bride and Groom Say 'I Do' Atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia in Wedding 21,125 Feet Above Sea Level | Inside Edition

Bride and Groom Say 'I Do' Atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia in Wedding 21,125 Feet Above Sea Level

First Published: 1:24 PM PDT, August 30, 2021

Heydi Paco and Jhonny Pacheco spent three days climbing to the top of the Illimani Mountain in Cordillera Real.

Heydi Paco and Jhonny Pacheco have a taste for the extraordinary. So much so that when it came time to say "I do," the couple got married atop one of Bolivia’s highest points, the Illimani Mountain in Cordillera Real in the western part of the country.

It took the couple three days to climb to the top of the mountain in the Andes from Bolivia's capital, La Paz. 

Clearly visible from the capital city, Illimani's "eternal snows" are frequently referenced in the music, mythology and literature of the indigenous Aymara people. 

Although atop the snowcapped mountain 21,125 feet above sea level, the bride and groom weren't bundled up when they committed to each other. 

Jhonny and Heydi said they are nature and mountain lovers, which is why they chose the locale for their nuptials. 

Their officiant said that marrying where they did meat they were close to heaven and close to God, blessing them from the top of Illimani Mountain.

