Meet the World's Oldest Married Couple, According to Guinness World Records

Julio Ceasar Mora and Waldramina Maclovia Quinteros really know the secret to a happy marriage since their love has truly tested the strength of time. The Ecuadorian couple has been married for 79 years and, according to the Guinness World Records, they are the oldest married couple in the world with a combined age of 214 years and 358 days.

Julio is 110 and Wildramina will turn 105 in October.

Their recipe for a long-lasting relationship seems quite simple, really: “Family unity under the rules of love, mutual respect, honest work, and proper education,” the couple said in a statement shared by CNN, "based on family values, the keys to healthy coexistence.”

The couple, who had been friends for seven years before getting married, remembers it wasn’t always a bed of roses, particularly since their families didn’t approve of the marriage.

Those who did give their blessings were the couples godparents and close friends who attended the "secret" ceremony that took place on Feb. 7, 1941.

Today, the pair is the proud parents to five children, who all graduated college, grandparents to 11 grandchildren, great-grandparents to 21 great-grandchildren, and great, great-grandparents to nine great-grand grandchildren. Their oldest son died when he was 58, according to a statement.

Aura Cecilia, one of their daughters, told CNN that one of the things her parents enjoy doing is having big family dinners, which they look forward to doing again soon, once the COVID-19 pandemic improves.

RELATED STORIES

Princess Beatrice Marries Edo Mapelli Mozzi in Secret Wedding at Windsor Castle

Former Homecoming King and Queen Get Married 28 Years Later After Reconnecting on Dating App

Musician Couple's Quarantine Livestream Concert Ends With Marriage Proposal