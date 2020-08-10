Former Homecoming King and Queen Get Married 28 Years Later After Reconnecting on Dating App

It's a wedding almost three decades in the making, as a couple who first met in college have tied the knot 28 years later. Greg and Janet Dabice were Homecoming King and Queen at New Jersey's Montclair State University, being crowned together at the 50-yard line of the stadium.



Back then, party animal Greg wasn't Janet's type. "I would've never dated him in college," she said.

Each got married and had families of their own, but recently found themselves divorced and searching for love on a dating app. By chance, Greg came across Janet's photo.



"I couldn't believe she was single, I couldn't believe she looked the same, I couldn't believe she was out there on this app," he said."He actually reached out to one of his fraternity friends and said, 'is this Janet Jaramillo from college?' Just to verify it was me," she said.After a year of dating, and surrounded by their seven children, they pair said "I do" back at the same 50-yard line where they were crowned Homecoming King and Queen."I got my king," she said."I got my queen," he replied, before giving her a kiss.

