Princess Beatrice Marries Edo Mapelli Mozzi in Secret Wedding at Windsor Castle

Britain's Princess Beatrice is a married woman. She tied the knot with beau, real estate developer, Edo Mapelli Mozzi, in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

Unlike her sister Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in 2018, with all its pomp and ceremony, Beatrice's was held without any public notification. There were only 20 guests in attendance, including the Queen.

Their original plans for a May wedding were scaled down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and reportedly, embarrassment over Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew, and his alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," said a statement from Buckingham Palace. "The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines."

