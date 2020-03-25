Prince Charles' Positive Coronavirus Test Prompts Concern for Royal Family

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-quarantining at his estate in Scotland.

Now there are concerns for other royals he has recently been in contact with, including Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan and Harry.

The couple sat very close to Charles at a gathering of the British royal family March 9. The Queen, who at age 93 is in a high-risk group, is in currently in isolation at Windsor Castle with her 98-year-old husband Prince Phillip.

Charles recently met with Monaco's Prince Albert, who announced last week that he had also tested positive.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly relocated from Kensington Palace in London to their Norfolk country estate, Anmer Hall, according to the Daily Mail.

The news comes as the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom rose to over 8,000 as of Wednesday, with over 300 deaths.

RELATED STORIES

Coronavirus May Pose Risk to Endangered African Mountain Gorillas

Defying Medical Community's Concerns About Coronavirus Spread, Trump Wants to 'Open Back Up' Economy by Easter

A Royal Controversy? Harry and Meghan Don't Walk in Queen's Procession During Last Official Engagement