Florida Deputies Getting Married Pause Their Wedding Photos and Jump Into Action to Help at Car Crash Scene

By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 2:16 AM PDT, April 03, 2021

Taylor and Christopher Rafferty were taking photos before their ceremony when they heard a car crash.

A Florida bride and groom were in the right place at the right time. Taylor and Christopher Rafferty were taking outdoor wedding photos just before their ceremony, when they heard a loud car crash. Both being sheriff’s deputies, the couple sprang into action.

Taylor was captured in a photo directing traffic in her wedding gown.

“We didn’t want anybody else to get hurt,” Taylor said.

In the background, you can see emergency crews tending to a pedestrian struck by a car.

“You take the oath to protect and serve the community, it's not in my wedding dress or out of my wedding dress. You just signed up for the job. You do what's expected of you,” Taylor said.

“It's gonna be a wedding to remember — that's probably the best way to put the whole thing,” Christopher said.

