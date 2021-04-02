A Capitol Police officer was killed and a second officer was injured after a car rammed a barricade at the U.S. Capitol, the acting chief of the Capitol Police said.

The Capitol was placed on lockdown, with people told to shelter in place and avoid doors and windows. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at a checkpoint near the northern entrance.

“The suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in hand” and “lunged” at the officers, said the chief, Yogananda D. Pittman, The New York Times reported. At least one of the officers was medevacked to a hospital, an official told the Times.

Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the line of duty Friday as William "Billy" Evans. He was an 18-year veteran of the force. The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Noah Green from Indiana, according to reports. He has been confirmed as dead.

Evans began working for the Capitol Police on March 7, 2003, and was a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit, officials said, the Times reported.

“Today, America’s heart has been broken by the tragic and heroic death of one of our Capitol Police heroes: Officer William Evans,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. “Members of Congress, staff and Capitol workers, and indeed all Americans are united in appreciation for the courage of the U.S. Capitol Police. Today, once again, these heroes risked their lives to protect our Capitol and our Country, with the same extraordinary selflessness and spirit of service seen on January 6.”

The disturbance followed a Jan. 6 attack that killed five people at the Capitol when rioters overran Congress as members voted to ratify the 2020 presidential election results.

Journalist Jake Sherman posted video showing a helicopter landing near the building, hovering a few feet off the ground. An official briefed on the incident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said at least one of the officers had been airlifted to a hospital, The New York Times reported.

Congress is not in session.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for details.