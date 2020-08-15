Texas Couple Gets Married in Hospital as Groom Battles COVID-19

A Texas couple didn't let coronavirus stop from them saying "I do." Grace Leimann and Carlos Muniz had their wedding in a hospital as Muniz battled the lingering effects of COVID-19.

The pair was set to get married last month, but Muniz got sick the week of the big day. Soon after the diagnosis, he was admitted to the ICU at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio.

"COVID did cause a lot of damage to his lungs. Both lungs collapsed twice," Leimann said.

A nurse suggested the bedside wedding to lift his spirits.

"When I brought up that suggestion to them about getting married here, to me it was just as much as a part of his therapy and getting him better and giving him the motivation and helping his spirit so he can continue to recover," the nurse told Inside Edition.

Leimann walked down the aisle at the hospital in her white wedding dress that she planned to wear at the original ceremony as Muniz wore a Tuxedo t-shirt. The hospital even made an exception to allow their parents and children in for the ceremony.

By the end, there was not a dry eye in the room.

