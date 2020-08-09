Texas Woman Prays Outside Hospital Every Night for Husband Fighting COVID-19

A Texas woman who has spent weeks outside the hospital where her husband is battling COVID-19 was allowed 10 minutes inside to see him up close.

Michelle Gutierrez was allowed this week to see and talk to her husband for about 10 minutes through a glass window at St. Luke’s Hospital in Houston.

Every morning she writes him a letter, each time beginning with “Good morning, Sunshine.” All have been delivered to his bedside.

And every night, you can find Michelle praying outside.

“I said, honey, I am going to be here with you every single night until you get out of this hospital,” Michelle said.

Her husband, David, is in the intensive care unit after being admitted to the hospital in July in critical condition.

“His last words to me were, ‘I love you, I love you, see you soon,’” she said.

David, 53, is currently on life support and in a coma. Michelle recently sent him a text message for when he wakes up that read: “I want you to know that I love you. I love you and I want you to have a good night and rest. Ok my love … I’ll see you tomorrow at 7 p.m. I love you honey.”

