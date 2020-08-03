17-Year-Old Orphaned After Coronavirus Claims Both Parents in 4 Days 

A 17-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia has been orphaned after losing both parents to COVID-19 within four days of each other. Justin Hunter took to Twitter Friday to share the heartbreaking news, saying in a post accompanied by photos, “I hope you know a lot of people looked up to you, including myself.”

He thanked his mother and father for making him the person he is today.

Justin, a football player going into his senior year of high school, also thanked his social media followers for the outpouring of support.

His father, Eugene, 59, died July 26. His mother, Angie, 57, died July 30. Both were quarantined separately at home and later transported to the hospital, but they could not be saved, according to reports.

Eugene and Angie Hunter had been married for 35 years.

Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe to support Justin. They hope to raise $350,000.

"The Hunter family has been a shining light in the Denmark, Johns Creek and South Forsyth communities for such a long time. The loss of Angie and Eugene this week has left us all with such heavy hearts,” the fundraiser's page reads. “Please help us in supporting their 17yr old son Justin. Your assistance will be used to establish a trust for Justin. This will help provide basic life needs and enable him to pursue his educational dreams & aspirations.”

Justin said that his parents took precautions during the coronavirus pandemic and told WSB-TV that they wore masks and gloves when they would go to a store.

“If you don't wear it for yourself, then wear it for the next person," the teen told WSB-TV. "Because you could be saving that person's life."

