Coronavirus Causes Radio City ‘Christmas Spectacular’ to be Canceled For First Time

For the first time in its 87-year history, the iconic Radio City Music Hall's “Christmas Spectacular” in New York City will be canceled.

The COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for the show not going on.

The pageant, which features live animals and the famous Radio City Rockettes, debuted in 1933, but event organizers say that the curtain won't go up this holiday season because of coronavirus concerns.

The annual show usually runs from Nov. 6 to Jan. 3.

MSG Entertainment, which also owns Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theater, the New York Knicks, the New York Rangers, among organizations, has also announced that they have laid off 350 employees because coronavirus fears have closed their venues and events.

“This was a difficult decision for both companies, as we know that our success rests on the strength of our people, who consistently set the industry standard for excellence and professionalism,” a rep for MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports told the New York Post in a statement.

“While we believe this is a necessary step to protect the long-term future of our businesses, we continue to actively pursue solutions that will allow us to safely reopen our doors, so we’re able to bring as many employees back as quickly as we can, once a return date for live events is established,” the statement said.

