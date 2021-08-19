Oregon Newlyweds Stayed in Wedding Attire for Days as They Took a West Coast Honeymoon

Every couple's wedding day is special, but for one bride and groom, they just didn’t want it to end. So newlyweds Olivia and Dan Corcoran stayed in their wedding attire for days while on their honeymoon.

Inside Edition caught up with the couple in Los Angeles.

“I was like, it would be fun, ‘cause you only get to wear your wedding dress once,” Olivia said.

The pair got married in Portland, Oregon, then headed down the West Coast, visiting every major attraction while dressed in their bridal gown and tuxedo.

“Everyone walked by and said congratulations,” Olivia said.

Inside Edition went along with the couple as they visited the iconic Hollywood Boulevard, catching the sites and strolling along the Walk of Fame.

Wearing their wedding finery to a Dodger's game sure had its perks — there they were handed a foul ball.

The newlyweds say they didn’t even bother bringing a change of clothes.

“To get to do this, running around in your dress and everybody’s cheering for you — it was a lot of fun,” Dan said.

