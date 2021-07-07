Kansas Teacher Asks Her 5th Grade Students to Be Junior Bridesmaids and Groomsmen at Her Wedding

Kansas teachers Alexandra Stamps and Mason MacDowell couldn’t imagine saying “I do” without some very special wedding guests: their own students.

Stamps, who teaches fifth grade in Wichita, asked her students to be her junior bridesmaids and groomsmen in a TikTok video that’s been viewed more than 19 million times.

“I wanted to give them something to look forward to this summer, since this past school year was really difficult with COVID,” Stamps said.

MacDowell’s third graders were also invited to the nuptials.

The kids got the full pre-wedding treatment, complete with a junior bachelor and bachelorette party that included a Gatorade toast. On the big day, the girls got their hair done and wore dresses donated by Morilee designer, Madeline Gardner.

“I just looked at it and I said, ‘Oh my goodness, how is she going to find 21 dresses for each one of those girls?” Gardner said.

Just before the ceremony, the students got a sneak peek at Stamps' gorgeous wedding gown. The kids walked down the aisle and were by the bride and groom’s side as they exchanged vows. They also joined them on the dance floor.

“The best part was just their genuine smiles. I know they’re all excited to be here, so it’s just really sweet and it just means a lot to me,” Stamps said.

