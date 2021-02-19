Teachers Make House Calls to Check in on Students Absent From Virtual Learning

Nearly a year after most students were pushed into virtual learning, the debate continues about how and when to safely get kids back into class. One school has an unusual way of working with students who aren’t showing up for their virtual classes.

Teachers are going to door-to-door making house calls to check in on some of their students who’ve been absent.

“We are partners with parents,” one of the teachers said.

Their goal is to let students feel loved rather than in trouble, because children struggle with different hurdles to online learning. Slow internet speeds and inconsistent housing situations are big factors.

