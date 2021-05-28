A wedding that was delayed amid COVID-19 was upended yet again after both the venue and bride’s home burnt down. Alex Herman and Ryan Hurff originally planned to tie the knot in June 2020.

It was rescheduled to last weekend at the historic Normandy Farm Hotel in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

But back in March, a fire tore through the popular venue.

Unfortunately, the bad luck continued when a three-alarm fire broke out at Alex’s family home earlier this week.

The house was boarded up and deemed uninhabitable. Alex’s wedding dress, along with most of the family’s belongings, went up in flames.

Luckily, a local boutique called Bridals by Sandra came to Alex’s rescue.

Inside Edition was there as she tried on several options — one of which she plans to wear during this week’s nuptials. “Tomorrow my daughter is getting married no matter what,” her mom said.

Related Stories