Bride Who Got Coronavirus Right Before Wedding Says ‘I Do’ From 2nd Story Bedroom Window

Days before her big day, bride-to-be Lauren Jimenez tested positive for COVID-19. “She was crying a lot on the phone. I told her, ‘It’s ok. We’re going to get through it,’” groom Patrick Delgado told Inside Edition.

The couple landed on an ingenious solution: Lauren sat perched up in her second-story bedroom window in Ontario, California. Patrick stood down below outside her window. The only thing connecting them was a 30-foot white ribbon with yellow flowers.

It may not have been the fairytale wedding they dreamed of, but it is reminding people of the classic fairytale, Rapunzel.

“Of course I was sad, because I couldn't be next to him and have our dream wedding, but the fact that we were able to come up with a new plan; that was super romantic to me,” Lauren said.

The wedding was once going to have 175 guests, but it was pared down to just 10 immediate family members, including their proud parents, amid the pandemic.

“You know that ribbon — I could imagine the love just segueing back and forth, and it didn't matter that they couldn't hold hands,” one parent told Inside Edition.

When the couple was pronounced husband and wife, they gave each other air kisses. Now, after being apart for 10 day, the couple finally got their first real kiss as husband and wife.

