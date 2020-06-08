Philly Bride and Groom Get Married During a George Floyd Protest

Before saying "I do," a Philadelphia bride and groom joined thousands of protesters outside their wedding venue. Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon's original wedding reception was postponed over the coronavirus pandemic, but they decided to exchange vows on what would have been their big day anyway.

But what they didn't know was that their city would be one of many protesting the fatal arrest George Floyd, and that they'd be inspired to join in while all dressed up for the occasion.

"Everyone just showed us so much love, it was amazing," the couple said.

The couple stood with fists in the air, showing solidarity with the marchers. At one point you can hear protesters shouting "Black lives matter."

Kerry-Anne is an OBGYN and Michael is an engineer —the newlyweds hope their wedding day sends an important message.

"We just want to encourage to celebrate love on every level," they said.

