Thousands March in Black Lives Matter Protest Organized by Teens

An estimated 10,000 people marched through downtown Nashville to the state capital on Thursday afternoon in a Black Lives Matter protest organized by Teens 4 Equality.

Five teen girls— Jade Fuller, Nya Collins, Zee Thomas, Kennedy Green and Emma Rose Smith— all between the ages of 14 to 16, founded Teens 4 Equality on Instagram to organize a peaceful protest against injustice towards black Americans after George Floyd’s death by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Meet Jade Fuller, Nya Collins, Zee Thomas, Kennedy Green and Emma Rose Smith. These young women, ages 14 through 16, organized this protest which pulled out tens of thousands of people in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/VWDyuvdR2F — Brinley Hineman (@brinleyhineman) June 4, 2020

“It doesn’t matter who you are, what you look like, and what color skin you have—no matter what, you can stand together for the black community,” Emma Rose Smith, 15, told WKRN on Wednesday.

Their first post on Instagram was a flyer about the protest, encouraging people to protect themselves by wearing a mask, bring supplies like water and a backpack and to be prepared in the case police violence towards protesters occurs.

Thousands of people showed up to Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park to begin their march with signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” “Cops Are Not Heroes” and “Respect Existence or Expect Resistance.” The crowd walked as they chanted, “no justice, no peace, no racist police.”

According to WTVF, protesters of all ages and races stopped multiple times to sing songs and the teen organizers teared up as people chanted "Say his name: George Floyd," and "Say her name: Breonna Taylor."

The rally ended peacefully and Teens 4 Equality expressed their gratitude towards the community on Instagram saying, “this is amazing. It’s inspiring. We thank and praise everyone who showed up today.”

RELATED STORIES

What Would Be Breonna Taylor’s 27th Birthday Has Inspired a Social Media Movement to 'Say Her Name'

Volunteers Clean Up Streets, Donate to Bail Funds to Amid George Floyd Protests

Ahmaud Arbery Was Hunted Down and as He Died, White Man Accused of Killing Him Uttered Racial Slur: Testimony