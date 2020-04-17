Bridal Boutique Owner Offers Virtual Fittings and Tries on Dresses for Brides

For brides-to-be planning a wedding, the coronavirus lockdown has not made things easy. But one Connecticut bridal boutique owner is going the extra mile for her brides who can't be at the store in person by offering virtual fittings— and trying on the dresses herself.

Chelsea Tyler McNamara of Everthine Bride is using technology to offer the ingenious service.

"We just basically took our appointments that we were doing in store and we put up a camera and we set up an iPhone and we try the dresses on ourselves," McNamara told Inside Edition.

Alexi Cassudakis is getting married in September 2021, but wanted a head start on finding the perfect dress for her special day.

"I was concerned I wouldn't have a chance to try on a gown or try on anything, so just having this experience makes me feel like I was able to be a part of at least the traditional experience of trying on a gown," Cassudakis told Inside Edition.

Thanks to the video set-up, her mom and sister were able to join in, too.

"As a mom you want to be there and part of seeing your daughter try on dresses, and I felt like we were all together and we were able to do that," her mom said.

RELATED STORIES

Can COVID-19 Cause Memory Loss? Coronavirus Survivors Describe 'Fog' and 'Missed Days' While Sick

Did the 49ers Super Bowl Defeat Prevent Coronavirus From Getting Worse in Bay Area?

How Coronavirus Is Threatening Wedding Plans