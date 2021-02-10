Bride Shaves Her Head at Her Wedding to Honor Mother With Stage 4 Cancer

A bride in New Zealand showed her mother, who was battling Stage 4 ovarian cancer, how much she truly loved and supported her by cutting off her long hair and shaving her head during her wedding reception.

“We love you so much and we want to show our what’s the word? solidarity to you,” Jony said to her mother. Luna Macapagal, moments before Jony's new husband, Alastair, shaved his new bride’s head.

The couple shaved each other's heads right after their first dance together. Macapagal had no idea this unforgettable moment was about to take place, and was completely surprised by this selfless act as friends and family laughed and cried.

Jony said it was actually her husband’s idea to “show her mom that she was not alone in her cancer fight—and for her to know she would always have their support."

The bride explained that during a traditional Filipino dance, loved ones stick money into your clothes, which means, wealth and abundance, but all the money being thrown at them was going to support a non-profit cancer society in her native New Zealand.

Two months after the couple wed, in late 2020, Macapagal passed away. To help keep their mother’s memory alive, the couple set up an online drive to help raise awareness in an effort to help others.

