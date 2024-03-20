A beloved high school teacher is dead and her daughter is in custody after a fatal shooting on Tuesday night in Mississippi.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office [RCSO] arrived at the home of Ashley Smylie, 40, shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday to find her dead on the scene from a gunshot wound, the department said in a statement.

Also present at the scene was Heath Smylie, who had also suffered a gunshot wound, according to the RCSO.

Heath told police that he arrived home to discover his wife dead on the floor and his 14-year-old stepdaughter holding a gun, according to the RCSO.

He said that he was able to wrestle the gun away from the girl but not before she managed to fire a single bullet that managed to strike him in the shoulder, said the RCSO.

The teenager then allegedly fled the scene, ran into the backyard, and hopped a fence before taking off into the woods, Heath told officers.'

Authorities were able to locate the girl just a few minutes later and she is now being held at the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center ahead of her first appearance before a judge on Wednesday, according to court records.

The RCSO said that the teenager is being charged with murder and attempted murder.

The minor has yet to enter a plea and does not have legal representation.

Rankin County School officials tell WLBT that the victim was a teacher at Northwest Rankin High School, and that her daughter is a freshman at the same school,

The victim's body is now with the state medical examiner, who will determine her exact cause of death.