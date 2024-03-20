High School Freshman, 14, Allegedly Murdered Mom Then Tried to Kill Her Stepdad When he Found Body, Say Police

Ashley Smylie
Ashley Smylie (inset) was found dead at her home in Mississippi (above).Google, Facebook
A beloved high school teacher is dead and her daughter is in custody after a fatal shooting on Tuesday night in Mississippi.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office [RCSO] arrived at the home of Ashley Smylie, 40, shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday to find her dead on the scene from a gunshot wound, the department said in a statement.

Also present at the scene was Heath Smylie, who had also suffered a gunshot wound, according to the RCSO.

Heath told police that he arrived home to discover his wife dead on the floor and his 14-year-old stepdaughter holding a gun, according to the RCSO.

He said that he was able to wrestle the gun away from the girl but not before she managed to fire a single bullet that managed to strike him in the shoulder, said the RCSO.

The teenager then allegedly fled the scene, ran into the backyard, and hopped a fence before taking off into the woods, Heath told officers.'

Authorities were able to locate the girl just a few minutes later and she is now being held at the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center ahead of her first appearance before a judge on Wednesday, according to court records.

The RCSO said that the teenager is being charged with murder and attempted murder.

The minor has yet to enter a plea and does not have legal representation.

Rankin County School officials tell WLBT that the victim was a teacher at Northwest Rankin High School, and that her daughter is a freshman at the same school,

The victim's body is now with the state medical examiner, who will determine her exact cause of death.

