At Least 139 Dead in Moscow Concert Hall Shooting, 4 Suspects Appear in Russian Court

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:52 PM PDT, March 25, 2024

The court ordered the four men, who are all citizens of Tajikistan, to be held in pre-trial custody until May 22, according to reports.

Four suspects charged with terrorism after the deadly March 22 attack at a concert hall in Moscow appeared in court Sunday. The men appeared to have shown signs of having been severely beaten while in custody.

The attack at Crocus City Concert Hall left 137 people dead. Two more people later died in hospitals, taking the death toll to 139.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

The four suspects allegedly behind the attack have been identified as Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, 32; Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, 30; Shamsidin Fariduni, 25; and Mukhammadsobir Faizov, 19, according to Russian authorities. The terrorism charges carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if they are convicted, according to published reports.

Mirzoyev, Rachabalizoda, and Fariduni appeared in court with signs of heavy bruising, including swollen faces, according to reports. Faizov was brought to court from a hospital in a wheelchair and sat throughout the proceedings with his eyes closed as he was attended by medics, reports say.

Mirozoyev and Rachabalizoda admitted guilt after being charged, according to published reports. However, due to the men's condition, questions have been raised about how voluntary their pleas were, as there have been conflicting reports in Russian media outlets that said three or all four men pled guilty, according to CBS News.

The Crocus City Concert Hall held Donald Trump’s Miss Universe contest in 2013, three years before he won the presidency. The sleek modern building is now a burned-out venue.

