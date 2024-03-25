What Happened to Brianna Maitland? FBI Offers $40K in 2004 Disappearance of Vermont Teen

News
Brianna Maitland
Facebook/Brianna Maitland missing- family page
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:12 PM PDT, March 25, 2024

“We remain as dedicated to this case now as we were when Brianna disappeared,” said Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police.

A reward of $40,000 is being offered for information leading to the recovery of Brianna Maitland, the FBI announced.

Maitland was last seen leaving her place of work at The Black Lantern Inn in Montgomery, Vermont, on March 19, 2004. She left in her 1985 Oldsmobile 88, which was later found backed into the side of an abandoned barn around a mile from the restaurant.

Authorities first believed that Brianna, who was 17 years old at the time, had run away but later determined that she might have been a victim of foul play.

“Someone out there may have information that can help solve this case. It’s been too long, and it’s time to come forward,” said Craig Tremaroli, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albany Field Office. “No tip is too small. Together with our partners from Vermont State Police, we will work to cover every lead until we bring Brianna home.”

In 2022, Vermont State Police announced they identified an “item of interest” near where Maitland’s car was found. The DNA obtained from the item was entered into an FBI database and compared to 11 persons of interest, though no match was identified. 

A lab sample taken from the item found near her vehicle that was sent to Texas matched the DNA provided by a donor candidate, but police were unable to determine a suspect, CBS News reported. 

“There have been multiple leads followed up on throughout the years, but none have been able to locate Brianna,” Vermont State Police said.

Authorities hope that the reward money now being offered will help lead to answers in the 20-year-old investigation.

Maitland would be 37 years old today. In 2023, her father, Bruce, wrote to a Facebook page, "As yet another March 19th approaches, I ask for your prayers for Bri to be found." 

“We remain as dedicated to this case now as we were when Brianna disappeared,” said Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police. “This is not a cold case, but it is an unsolved one.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call either the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or the Vermont State Police at 1-844-848-8477.

Related Stories

Hiker Found Dead at Base of Waterfall 5 Days After Going Missing
Mom Smirks in Court as DA Alleges She Beat Daughter, 8, to Death
Missing Missouri College Student Riley Strain Found Dead
Body of Missing College Student Riley Strain Recovered From Nashville River News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
1

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says

Human Interest
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
2

Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
3

Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus

News
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
4

Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor

Human Interest
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
5

Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors

Crime