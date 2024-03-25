Caroline Meister, the missing California hiker, was found dead over the weekend at the base of a waterfall just five days after being reported absent from the California Zen Center, according to authorities.

The 30-year-old had been missing since Monday and was last seen on a hike from California Zen Center, according to officials.

On March 22, the news turned grim as police announced via Instagram that her body was found and was confirmed to be her.

Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto announced at a press conference Friday afternoon that search and rescue personnel were performing a high-angle search from a trail where a waterfall drops off. They had to rappel down the steep drop, where they located Caroline Meister’s body at the base of the waterfall.

Sheriff Nieto said there were no signs of foul play.

Sheriff Nieto added that she had spoken to Caroline’s mother, Jean Meister, who wished to express her gratitude to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and the many volunteers that helped search for her daughter.

“The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office extends its most sincere condolences to Caroline Meister’s family,” a statement on Instagram read.

Tassajara Zen Mountain Center said Caroline Meister was an employee and resident of the center who has worked there for a year-and-a-half and was in charge of guest services, KSBW reported.