A Houston woman who was reported missing with her dog has been found safe, her family and authorities said.

Christina Johnson and her dog, Max, disappeared on March 6, her family reported to police. She was found Thursday on the University of Houston campus with her loyal canine companion, police said.

Her family thought last week that her dog had been found. That pup had been wandering in a rainstorm, seven miles from the family's house, and looked so much like Max they thought it was him.

The Johnsons have decided to adopt the stray, and have named him Jack.

Christina Johnson, 27, is being evaluated at an area hospital and appears to be physcially fine, her father told Inside Edition Digital.

"She was wandering," Emmanuel Johnson says. "We're trying to find out what happened. She has privacy issues. I'll have more to say later."

Houston police are investigating the case, authorities said.