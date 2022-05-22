1 Dead in Unprovoked Shooting on NYC Subway

The NYPD says one man is dead in an unprovoked shooting on a New York City subway train.

Police say the horrific scene unfolded just before noon Sunday, aboard a Manhattan-bound Q train as it made its way into the borough from Brooklyn.

Authorities received a 911 call about a man who had been shot on the train at the Canal Street station, the Q train’s first stop in Manhattan. That is where police say they found an unresponsive 48-year-old man who was shot in the chest.

At a press conference Sunday afternoon, officials say the two men had no previous contact with each other. “According to witnesses, the suspect was walking back and forth in the same train car and without provocation pulled out a gun and fired at the victim at close range,” NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey told reporters at the press conference.

An ambulance took the victim to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released pending family notification.

Witnesses told police the suspect ran off. No arrests have been made.

On Twitter, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said “We’re working closely with @MTA & have offered @NYPDnews assistance as they investigate the fatal shooting that took place on a Q train this morning. My heart breaks for the victim’s family. Everyone deserves to feel safe on our subways. I’ll keep fighting to make that a reality.”

