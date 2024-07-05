1 Woman Killed and 2 Teens Injured After Being Accidentally Run Over by Beach Patrol Vehicle Within 1 Month

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:19 AM PDT, July 5, 2024

Critics say lifeguards should not be driving around in large trucks where they are sitting high above the ground and could not notice a beachgoer lying on a blanket.

Within the last month, two teens were injured and one woman was killed after authorities in vehicles on beach patrol accidentally ran them over.

Video shows good Samaritans lifting a lifeguard truck off two 18-year-old teens who were lying on a large blanket in Daytona Beach when they were struck.

The mother of one of the teens spoke with Inside Edition.

"My daughter, she got run over by the underbody, and her feet were up so it caught her body and it made her do a somersault underneath the car," she said. "She also suffered a contusion of her spinal cord, she has a pinched nerve in her neck and she had a brain bleed."

The lifeguard told authorities he was on his way to get food when he accidentally ran over the teens.

"They're lying down, I'm looking at the water. It happened. I don't know. It's just a bad spot," bodycam footage shows the lifeguard saying.

Sandy Schultz-Peters, 66, was sitting in her beach chair in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, when she was run over. She was killed instantly.

Critics say lifeguards should not be driving around in large trucks where they are sitting high above the ground and could not notice a beachgoer lying on a blanket. Many beach communities have switched to smaller ATV-type vehicles that are lower to the ground.

Noreen Sydor, who was struck and seriously injured four years ago in Myrtle Beach, spoke with Inside Edition.

"Leave your damn truck in the lot, get out, and walk," Sydor says.

Related Stories

Teen Accused of Stabbing Beloved HS Student to Death Heading to Trial
Air Conditioner Robberies on the Rise Amid Heatwave
Fake Therapist Counseled Wife's Unsuspecting Patients: State Records
Illinois Plane Passenger Says She Was Sexually Assaulted on FlightCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect
Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect
1

Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect

Crime
Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death
Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death
2

Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death

Crime
Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change
Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change
3

Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe
Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe
4

Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe

Crime
Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes
Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes
5

Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes

Human Interest