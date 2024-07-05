Within the last month, two teens were injured and one woman was killed after authorities in vehicles on beach patrol accidentally ran them over.

Video shows good Samaritans lifting a lifeguard truck off two 18-year-old teens who were lying on a large blanket in Daytona Beach when they were struck.

The mother of one of the teens spoke with Inside Edition.

"My daughter, she got run over by the underbody, and her feet were up so it caught her body and it made her do a somersault underneath the car," she said. "She also suffered a contusion of her spinal cord, she has a pinched nerve in her neck and she had a brain bleed."

The lifeguard told authorities he was on his way to get food when he accidentally ran over the teens.

"They're lying down, I'm looking at the water. It happened. I don't know. It's just a bad spot," bodycam footage shows the lifeguard saying.

Sandy Schultz-Peters, 66, was sitting in her beach chair in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, when she was run over. She was killed instantly.

Critics say lifeguards should not be driving around in large trucks where they are sitting high above the ground and could not notice a beachgoer lying on a blanket. Many beach communities have switched to smaller ATV-type vehicles that are lower to the ground.

Noreen Sydor, who was struck and seriously injured four years ago in Myrtle Beach, spoke with Inside Edition.

"Leave your damn truck in the lot, get out, and walk," Sydor says.