10 Dead in Mass Shooting in Colorado Grocery Store King Soopers | Inside Edition

10 Dead in Mass Shooting in Colorado Grocery Store King Soopers

Crime
Shattered windows are shown in front of a King Soopers grocery store where a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Dozens of police responded to the afternoon shooting in which at least one witness described three people who appeared to be wounded, according to published reports. Shattered windows are shown in front of a King Soopers grocery store where a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Dozens of police responded to the afternoon shooting in which at least one witness described three people who appeared to be wounded, according to published reports.
Chet Strange/Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 2:53 AM PDT, March 23, 2021

A police officer responding to the shooting was among the victims.

A gunman opened fire in a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store Monday, leaving ten dead including a police officer responding to the shooting, according to authorities. A suspect was taken into custody and appeared injured in video from the scene captured by CBS Denver.

“I thought I was going to die,” said customer Alex Arellano, according to The New York Times, describing the confusion and horror inside the supermarket.

Boulder Police Department Officer Eric Talley, 51, was the first officer at the scene, and was tragically killed in the shooting. "I am so sorry about the loss of officer Talley. ... We will be working night and day," Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said, according to NPR. "I know there are people out there waiting for an answer."

Talley's sister Kirstin posted a heartfelt message on Twitter:

"Officer Eric Talley is my big brother. He died today in the Boulder shooting. My heart is broken. I cannot explain how beautiful he was and what a devastating loss this is to so many. Fly high my sweet brother. You always wanted to be a pilot (damn color blindness). Soar."

Officials have not released the suspect's name or a possible motive in the attack. 

