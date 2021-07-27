10 Items to Have in Your Kitchen for Gourmet Cooks, Takeout Aficionados and New Homeowners Alike

For many people, the kitchen is one of the most sacred parts of a home. It's the place where conversations and stories are shared, where birthday cakes are born, where spills are made and the rice is overcooked, and where creativity can flourish. If you have a serious habit of ordering take-out food or if you're just moving into a new place, we've put together a list of appliances to help complete your perfect kitchen.

We've compiled a list of items that you will not want to live without.

Amazon

This cast iron is pre-seasoned with soy base oil to make it ready to use once it's out of the box. It comes as a set of three skillets, including one 6-inch, 8-inch, and 10-inch pan for all of your cooking needs. To clean cast iron cookware, never use soap; simply scrub your skillet with a stiff brush and hot water and dry it completely. It is not dishwasher-friendly.

Amazon

This dinnerware set comes in a variety of colors including cream, matte red, black, yellow and pink.

Amazon

This 15-piece non-stick cookware includes an 8-inch frying pan, 10-inch fry pan, 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, 2 quart saucepan, 5-piece utensil set with ladle, pasta server, serving spoon and more. Tips to clean: not dishwasher safe, hand wash only.

Amazon

This anti-fatigue, versatile mat says it offers comfortable support to help improve circulation and posture and ensures you are comfortable while standing in any workplace. The mat is anti-slip and water resistant and can be used on multiple surfaces including tile, wood, ceramic and marble, according to KMAT.

Amazon

Get the grime away with a 30-pack of Mr. Meyer's garden-fresh Lemon Verbena multi-surface cleaning spray. The refreshingly mild citrus scent provides a fresh way to clean your space. The company says it is safe to use on hardwood floors, tiles, countertops and walls.

TJ Maxx

Salad spinner helps remove excess water from salad greens after they have been washed. Uses centrifugal force to separate the water from the leaves, salad spinners leave greens dry and ready for your favorite salad dressing.

Amazon

This 5-piece elegant stainless steel kitchen knife set includes a 6-inch chef knife, 7-inch Santoku knife, a 7-inch slicer knife, 5-inch utility knife and ceramics peeler. The company says the ergonomic non-slip handle was designed to minimize wrist tension while using. Handwashing is encouraged.

Bed Bath and Beyond

This air frying toaster over is 50% off from Bed Bed & Beyond, which is offering free shipping with orders over $39.

Bed Bath & Beyond

This single-serve coffee maker can brew coffee, tea, hot cocoa and iced beverages in 6oz. to 12 oz. portions. The compact design is ideal for smaller spaces and is also portable.

Bed Bath & Beyond

This BPA-free container is 100% leak-proof and splatter resistant microwaving with built-in vents, according to Rubbermaid. Buy now, as it's currently 20% off its original price.