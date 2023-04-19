10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting Into Fight With Teen While Playing Basketball at Trampoline Park

Crime
Anthony Duran, 10-years-old, smiling and wearing pink button up
GoFundMe
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:22 PM PDT, April 19, 2023

Anthony Duran, 10, was playing basketball at a trampoline park when he got into a fight with another juvenile, police said. The boy died days later.

A 10-year-old California boy died Tuesday after a physical altercation with another child at a trampoline park, authorities said.

Anthony Duran was playing basketball at Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park on April 13 when he and another child got into a fight, the Merced Police Department said in a statement. Duran then collapsed and the other child fled, police said.

Duran was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on April 16, his mother said in a Facebook post. The Merced County Coroner is performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death, according to police.

The 10-year-old’s family is calling for justice for their loved one and his mother shared a link to a petition calling for authorities to prosecute the other juvenile involved in the death. 

“We are seeking signatures for a petition to prosecute the 14 year old assailant of a heinous crime and murder of 10 year old Anthony Simon Duran,” petition said. “Help bring Justice and closure to his family during this difficult time”

Merced police said they are working with the Merced County District Attorney to determine if charges will be made.

