A beloved New York woman was killed after being shot while the car she was in turned into a driveway after getting lost. Kaylin Gillis, her boyfriend Blake Walsh, and two others were driving in upstate New York looking for a friend's home.

They turned up a secluded driveway at about 9:30 p.m. thinking it might be the location they had been trying to find. Once they determined that they were at the wrong house they started to drive away. That is when authorities say two bullets were fired at the car, one of which hit Gillis.

The group had to drive more than five miles from the scene OF the shooting just to get cell phone service to call 911. By the time emergency responders had made it to the group, it was too late for Gillis.

Meanwhile, authorities say they found themselves in an hour-long standoff with Kevin Monahan, the man who allegedly fired the fatal bullet. Authorities say Monahan did eventually surrender and has been charged with second-degree murder.

"It just got taken away for nothing," Gillis' friend Becca Schmidt says of her friend's life. "Turning around in driveways is common here because roads are narrow," Schmidt tells Inside Edition.

Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy says that Monahan is not cooperating with investigators. He also says that this tragic death is personal for him, having known the victim.

"She was, like I said, an innocent young girl who was out with friends looking for another friend's house," Murphy says. "I know for a fact that she comes from a good family."

Inside Edition got a chance to speak Monahan's attorney as well, who says: "You have a series of mistakes made by more than one person. And she was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Gayle King and Whoopi Golberg were among the television personalities speaking out about this and other shootings that happened over the past week in this country.

"That tragedy on the heels of the similar wrong house shooting of Ralph Yarl in Kansas City is raising questions about violence in America," King said on "CBS Mornings." "What is wrong with us as a country? How many times have any of us pulled into the wrong driveway to backup?

Over on "The View," Goldberg said: "We got to figure it out. We got to figure it out. Because now, if you make a mistake, it can cost you your life.

Gillis' dad also left his daughter a message, writing on social media: "Rest in peace my baby girl Daddy loves you so much"

