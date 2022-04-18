A 10-year-old Georgia girl died in a devastating fire that was intentionally set by an older sibling, who was charged Monday with murder, authorities said.

The 15-year-old brother was charged with malice and felony murder on Monday, Gwinnett County Police said in a statement. An additional felony charge of arson is expected to be filed as well, police said. The teen deliberately set fire to his family's home, authorities said.

The Easter morning inferno destroyed a fsingle-story house in rural Gwinnett County, police said. The little girl, identified as Zoe McCue, perished after she became trapped in a windowless bedroom as flames engulfed the house at about 5 a.m., fire officials said.

"Once our crews arrived on scene we had heavy fire involvement throughout the entire front of the structure, it was just hidden away from a small wood line," said Lt. Justin Wilson of Gwinnett County Fire Department. "When we were arriving on scene, we had reports of two people being trapped inside the home, a 10-year-old girl, and a 15-year-old boy."

Firefighters found the younger child's body after putting out the blaze. Hours later, investigators found the teen at another location, authorities said. He was unhurt and police took him into custody for questioning Sunday, officials said.

The boy was not named because of his age.

"Through coordination and cooperation with the Gwinnett County police investigators and Gwinnett County Fire arson investigators, it was determined that this fire was arson and intentional in nature," said investigator Christian D'Allaird of the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The father had been at work when blaze broke out, "I went over to her, and she told me I had to go home, there was a fire," he said. "I tried to get a hold of my wife and she answered the phone and said, 'Come home.'"

Investigators have said the case is a homicide investigation. A GoFundMe page was established to help pay for funeral costs.

