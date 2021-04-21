10-Year-Old Witness Who Testified in Chauvin Trial Reacts to Guilty Verdict
Following the verdict, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison thanked the bystanders whose testimony about Floyd’s last moments became critical to Chauvin’s conviction.
When it comes to sentencing in the Derek Chauvin case, prosecutors say that because children were present during the murder, they will ask for a longer sentence. Among the witnesses was 10-year-old Judeah Reynolds, who testified during the trial.
Judeah had gone to Cup Foods with her 17-year-old cousin Darnella Frazier last May when they witnessed George Floyd’s killing. Darnella recorded the harrowing video that became central to the case.
In an interview on “Good Morning America,” Judeah said she felt “proud” after the verdict.
"The people who stopped and raised their voices on May 25, 2020, were a bouquet of humanity: young and old, men and women, black and white. A man from the neighborhood walking to get a drink. A child going to buy a snack. An off-duty firefighter on her way to a community garden. Brave young women who pressed 'record' on their phones. Why did they stop?" Ellison said at a Tuesday press conference. "They stopped and raised their voices because they knew what they were seeing was wrong. And they were right."
