100 Arrested in Overnight Chicago Unrest, Looting After Officer-Involved Shooting

At least 100 people were arrested and 13 officers were injured following a night of looting and property damage on Chicago's Magnificent Mile, according to police. The unrest came after police shot a man they say was armed.

"This wasn't an organized protest. It was an incident of pure criminality," said Police Superintendent David Brown at a news conference Monday morning. "Criminals took to streets with confidence that there would be no consequences for their actions. I refuse to let these cowardly acts hold our city hostage."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also condemned the actions, saying it was "straight-up felony criminal conduct" that had nothing to do with peaceful protests.

Videos show looters smashing windows and ransacking luxury clothing stores, among dozens of other shops. In one clip they are seen ransacking a Tesla dealership. In another, a car appears to purposefully plow into a storefront as crowds cheer on the driver.

The shooting that sparked the unrest happened Sunday afternoon after police tried to confront a man who matched the description of a person with a gun, NBC News reported, citing police. Officials said the man fired at them as he fled on foot. Officers returned fire, striking the man, who was identified as a 20-year-old with four previous arrests, according to NBC News. He was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

According to Brown, "misinformation" about the shooting prompted people on social media to encourage looting. There was a standoff earlier in the day after one false rumor reportedly made the rounds that police had shot a child.

Meanwhile, in Portland, Oregon, police deployed rubber bullets and tear gas as protests continued for the 73rd day.

Some protesters also allegedly started a fire inside the police union building. Surveillance video shows someone breaking the door and throwing something flammable inside. Another angle shows more people trying to fuel the flames.

