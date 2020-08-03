Grandma Outs 18-Year-Old Grandson as Portland Protester Who Threw Firebomb at Courthouse

An 18-year old teenager has been charged with arson after throwing a makeshift firebomb at the federal courthouse in Portland, and he was outed by his own grandma, according to prosecutors. Gabriel Agard-Berryhill's grandmother bought him a $26 vest to shield him from rubber bullets.

She even posted a customer review praising the product. "I got this for my grandson who's a protester downtown," she posted. "He uses it every night and says it does the job."

But federal authorities took note of the photo and say they used the post along with surveillance video of the bombing to identify the teen. Now he's facing 20 years in prison for arson, if convicted. He's allegedly also the same young man seen on video trying to shield "naked Athena" from riot police.

The grandmother is a supporter of President Trump. She doesn't seem to regret turning in her grandson, even if it was inadvertent.

"If you think you're gonna run around and bomb stuff, think again," she tweeted. "The time has come for all your little friends to go down with the ship."

