12-Year-Old Boy and His Dog are 1st Deaths in the Oregon Santiam Canyon Wildfires

The 12-year-old great-grandson of Enchanted Forest Founder Roger Tofte was one of the confirmed deaths in Oregon’s Santiam Fire. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that searchers found one victim deceased in a car along with the remains of an animal.

The family told KGW8 that Wyatt Tofte was found dead with his dog and that his grandmother, Peggy Mosso, was also killed in the fast moving wildfire. According to officials, Mosso’s body has not yet been recovered.

Wyatt’s mother suffered severe burns and is in critical condition.

Enchanted Forest, a beloved Willamette Valley theme park founded by Roger Tofte and opened by the Tofte family in 1971, posted a message on Facebook sharing the heart-wrenching news.

“We are devastated to confirm that Wyatt Tofte has not survived. He was found a short while ago. Wyatt was Roger’s great-grandson and is loved and adored by all of his family and friends. His grandmother, Peggy Mosso, was also taken. She was also a loved and important member of our extended family. We ask for privacy and love right now.”

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she expects the wildfires that have devastated the state the past few days will bring a great deal of loss, both in structures and in human lives, KWG8 reported.

