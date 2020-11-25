12-Year-Old North Carolina Boy Facing Felony Charges for Shooting Girl at Middle School, Police Say

A 12-year-old North Carolina boy is in custody and facing felony charges after he started firing a gun at his middle school and left a young girl injured, according to police. Around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, shots rang through the campus of Hendersonville Middle School –– the boy had fired a gun and shot a 12-year-old girl in the leg, the Hendersonville Police Department said in a statement.

The school went on a code-red lockdown as authorities found the 12-year-old boy. He was arrested at the school and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and possession of a weapon on school property.

He has been taken into custody by juvenile services.

The young girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her leg. She was taken to Mission Hospital.

"The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time," Hendersonville police said in a statement.

