A 13-year-old Massachusetts girl died in a tragic boating accident last week during a family vacation in Aruba, according to published news reports.

Cassidy Murray, a seventh-grader at the Buckingham Brown & Nichols School, died on March 23.

The unexpected tragedy happened on the last day of the family’s vacation. On a GoFundMe page, the family issued a statement on their profound loss, People reported.

"It is with broken hearts that we share the news of the tragic passing of our daughter, Cassidy," the Murray family said. ”Cassidy’s beautiful spirit, genuinely kind heart, bright mind, and joyful zest for life will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved her."

Cassidy, who had attended Pierce Middle School in Milton before transferring to the Buckingham Brown & Nicols School in the fall, was described as a person with “genuine kindness and a quiet modesty,” WCVB5 News reported.

“Her friends knew from the very first week of school that she would be a trusted, warm confidant with a great sense of fun and camaraderie," Buckingham Brown & Nicols School Jennifer Price said.

She told The Boston Globe. “this is a parent’s worst nightmare."

"It’s such a tragedy that we lost someone so special," Price said, and, expressed her deepest condolences to Cassidy's family and to her brother, Adam, a 10th-grade student at the school.

"We all hold the Murray family — Linda, David, and Adam — close in our thoughts and hearts," she said.

The young girl played hockey and competed in gymnastics, and loved her Irish heritage.

A neighbor remembered Cassidy's radiant smile, which she described as "ear to ear," People reported.

Ken Grille has organized two GoFundMe campaigns: “Uniting for Murray Family,” which has raised nearly $68,000 towards their goal of $100,000, and “Please Help the Family of Cassidy Murray,” which has raised more than $31,000, surpassing its initial goal of $25,000.

“During this sad time, so many wonderful people have asked what they can do to help. Please know that your kindness and prayers are very appreciated as Dave, Linda, and Adam's shoulder this heart-breaking loss of their daughter and sister,” Grille said.

