13-Year-Old Graduates College With 4 Associate Degrees

A 13-year-old California boy had become the youngest person to graduate Fullerton College with four associate degrees. Jack Rico, of La Mirada, has been home-schooled since third grade because the classroom wasn't challenging enough for him, his mother said.

But earning four degrees was a gigantic challenge, he said. "One hundred percent, you have to study day and night," the overachieving teen said.

His degrees are in social sciences, social behavior and self-development, arts and human expression and history.

He plans to finish his four-year degree at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas. He hasn't chosen a major, but says he loves screenwriting.

RELATED STORIES

Tom Hanks Delivers First of Many Virtual Commencement Speeches for Graduates Affected by Coronavirus

Woman Raises Money to Pay Off High School Students' Debts so They Can Graduate

Woman Given Just 3 Days to Live as a Baby Graduates College