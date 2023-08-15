A teenager is in stable condition after he fell over 70 feet into the Grand Canyon last Tuesday, officials said.

The 13-year-old fell over the edge of the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, prompting other onlookers to call for help, according to the National Parks Service.

Grand Canyon National Park's Search and Rescue (SAR) Team discovered the teen had fallen approximately 70 to 100 feet below Bright Angel Point and determined a helicopter rescue was not feasible. Instead, SAR team members quickly set up a rope rescue and were able to safely raise him to the rim.

The unnamed boy was flown to a pediatric trauma center for further care.

"I can say with great confidence that [the rescuers] put to use advanced medical skills in an austere environment that are rarely executed in most other places," Preventive Search and Rescue Supervisor Meghan Smith said in the statement. "It's clear that their training and hard work paid off, leading to a smooth, timely operation that will no doubt lead to better outcomes for this patient."

The National Park Services announced on Aug. 10 that the teen is in stable condition and is being further treated for their injuries.

The park's SAR team say they respond to more than 300 calls on average for service per year, ranging from heat illness to falls over the edge of the canyon.