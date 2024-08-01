First responders rescued a 14-month-old Kansas boy who fell into a drain pipe.

Bentley had been playing outside when he fell into a 12-inch-wide drain pipe after he apparently stepped on the unsecured cover and got stuck.

Surveillance footage captured the toddler's father, Blake, running to the front yard after being alerted by his wife's screams.

When first responders arrived, they tried to figure out their next step was. They said the boy was about 15 feet down.

The toddler was too young to grab the rope.

Body camera footage recorded Bentley's mother, Elizabeth, trying to calm him as he cried.

"Bently boy, momma's right here. We're getting you out, it's okay," she said.

Rescuers fashioned a catch pole using a long plastic tube and rope. They lowered the gadget and maneuvered the rope around Bentley's body.

"He was just staring up at us crying and screaming. It was horrible," Elizabeth tells Inside Edition.

Bentley was brought to safety and rushed to the hospital.

"He's doing good. He's running around like crazy, being loud, back to his normal self," Elizabeth says.

Officer Ronnie Wagner of the Moundridge Police Department in Kansas and EMS Director Brian Falco spoke with Inside Edition about the device.

"I've seen videos of wildlife and parks officers using them on alligators and other more dangerous animals," Wagner says.

The pipe lid is now bolted shut and has a padlock.