3 Children Killed in Stabbing Spree at Taylor Swift-Themed Dance Class in England

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:53 PM PDT, July 30, 2024

"I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families," Taylor Swift posted on Instagram.

Three children were killed during a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in England. The singer shared her heartbreak over the news, saying it has left her completely in shock.

Authorities say a 17-year-old suspect went on a stabbing spree Monday at the yoga and dance class featuring Swift's music in the town of Southport. 

The victims who died in the attack have been identified as 6-year-old Bee-Bee King, 7-year-old Eslie Dot-Stancombe, and 9-year-old Alice Aguiar who died early Tuesday. At least eight other children and two adults were hospitalized in the attack, including dance teacher Leanna Lucas, who is being hailed a hero for locking kids in a bathroom to save them from the suspect's rampage.

Authorities ruled out terrorism as a possible motive but say they are still investigating why the 17-year-old suspect may have committed the crime.

In her Instagram story, Swift expressed her shock and grief over the tragedy, writing in part, "These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

As the injured recover, mourners gathered in the British seaside town to lay flowers and stuffed animals at the scene of the stabbing.

King Charles released a statement calling the attack "horrific" and "appalling."

