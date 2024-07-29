A Texas teenager is accused of trying to get rid of her baby by tossing him in a dumpster.

Everilda Cux-Ajtzalam, 18, is charged with abandoning a child without intent to return after officers with the Houston Police Department found a newborn boy in the trash at an apartment complex in the city on Friday.

A passerby called authorities after hearing the child crying and then rescued the newborn from the dumpster, according to a copy of a bail order filed by prosecutors and obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Police then examined surveillance footage from the afternoon, which showed Cux-Ajtzalam placing a trash bag into the dumpster, according to the order.

When brought in for questioning, Cux-Ajtzalam allegedly told police that she gave birth earlier that day outside the food truck where she works, according to the order.

She allegedly told police that she then put the "child, placenta, and umbilical cord into a trash bag, took the trash bag to a dumpster, and left the child in the dumpster tied inside the trash bag," accoridng to the order.

When asked why she did this, Cux-Ajtzalam allegedly said she had "no other choice" because she feared her boyfriend might break up with her, according to the order.

Court documents also state that prosecutors believe Cux-Ajtzalam is a flight risk because she has no ties to this country, which the judge set her bond at $200,000.

Should she be able to post that bond, Cux-Ajtzalam would have to wear a GPS monitor and could not have any contact with her newborn son or her boyfriend, according to an amended order for pretrial supervision filed in the case on Monday.

Cux-Ajtzalam is still waiting for the court to appoint a public defender for her case, saying in her financial affidavit that she makes a monthly salary of just $500 and has only been in the country for 14 months.

Police continue to investigate the case.