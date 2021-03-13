14-Year-Old Autistic Venezuelan Teen Sells Drawings on Twitter to Help Support His Family

A 14-year-old Venezuelan teen gained recognition after his drawings took off on Twitter, but the drive behind his success is bringing attention to the struggles families like his often face amid a years-long economic crisis with which his country has dealt.

Samuel Andres loves to draw. And he's good at it. So good, in fact, that the teen decided to sell his drawings on Twitter.

It wasn't long before he had attracted a following in the thousands, with many lining up ready to buy his art.

Samuel's drawings go for a buck a piece on Twitter, money which his family has desperately needed.

Venezuela is in the midst of a deep, years-long economic crisis. Many families in the South American nation struggle to buy food, medicine and other basic necessities.

Samuel's family is among them. Samuel, who is autistic, requires a special diet to help regulate his symptoms, but the talented teen has experienced malnutrition due to the dire conditions his family and families like his have faced.

The money Samuel makes from his drawings makes it possible for his mother to buy food, pay rent and stay afloat in a difficult situation. He also attracted the attention of an art academy in Venezuela, who’s giving him a scholarship to continue to pursue his passion.

Samuel dreams of drawing for video games when he gets older. For now, he’s drawing for his family. He is considering raising his prices, as every little bit helps.

