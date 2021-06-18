14-Year-Old Girl With Down Syndrome Left Out of Cheerleading Squad Photo in Yearbook

Controversy is swirling around a junior high cheerleading squad in Utah after a 14-year-old girl with down syndrome was not pictured in the group photo that was in the yearbook.



Morgyn Anrold is the beloved manager of the squad. Like the other cheerleaders, she posed in the team photo for the school's yearbook. But when her family eagerly opened it, Morgyn was nowhere to be found.

“To not be included in the yearbook was sad for her,” Morgyn’s older sister, Jordyn, told Inside Edition. Jordyn says the entire family was devastated. She posted her frustration on social media, prompting a nationwide outcry.

"Morgyn’s name wasn’t even mentioned as a part of the team,” Jordyn wrote. "She spent hours learning dances, showing up to games, and cheering on her school and friends but was left out."

“There was no need for her to be excluded, and those girls did everything to include her all year,” Jordyn said.

Shoreline Junior High’s school district in Utah is now apologizing.

“I don’t think anybody had ill intent in this,” school spokeswoman Shauna Lund said. “It just was a mistake that was made, and we're trying to figure out why that mistake was made.”

Morgyn’s family says they want to make it clear that they are not blaming the cheer squad.

“They have continued to support her and continue to let her know that she's loved,” Jordyn said.

A spokesperson for the school district told Inside Edition they are deeply saddened by the mistake that was made, adding they have apologized to the family and are taking steps to prevent something like this from happening in the future.

Related Stories